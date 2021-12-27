x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Have you seen Alexander? Pasco deputies search for missing man

He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 43-year-old man who they say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff's office says Alexander Richins was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Calvano Drive and Sicilia Pass in Wesley Chapel.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. Richins was last seen wearing blue shorts with a dark T-shirt. 

Anyone who knows where Richins may be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102 and press option 7.

In Other News

Pasco Uber driver says report of suspected kidnapping was made up