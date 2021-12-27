Have you seen Alexander? Pasco deputies search for missing man

He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 43-year-old man who they say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff's office says Alexander Richins was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Calvano Drive and Sicilia Pass in Wesley Chapel.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. Richins was last seen wearing blue shorts with a dark T-shirt.