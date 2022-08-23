x
Pasco County

Pasco deputies search for 15-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday

Ryli Snure was last seen in the Evolutions Way area of New Port Richey.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Ryli Snure

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.

The sheriff's office says Ryli Snure was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug 19., in the Evolutions Way area of New Port Richey 

She is described as 5-foot-3 and around 160 pounds with faded red hair and brown eyes. Ryli was last wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and spandex shorts. 

Anyone who knows where Ryli might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. You can also report tips online.

