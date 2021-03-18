PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — This story has been updated to reflect the missing teen being found safe.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has located a 16-year-old boy who had previously been reported missing in the Land O' Lakes area.
Deputies say Christian Vasquez was found safe Thursday morning.
According to investigators, he had been missing since 11 p.m. Wednesday night when he was spotted in the area of Bowden Mill Court and Asbel Creek.
