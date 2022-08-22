x
Pasco County

Pasco deputies search for woman who disappeared overnight

Sandra Snure was last seen in the Ivanhoe Drive area of Port Richey.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Sandra Snure

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say is missing and endangered.

Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen in the Ivanhoe Drive area of Port Richey.

She's described as 5 feet, 5 inches and approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Snure was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering that says "Arrow," black shorts, blue and gray slippers and carrying a dark navy purse with brown pockets and a brown strap.  

Anyone who knows where Snure might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's
Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. You can also report tips online.

