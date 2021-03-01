Pasco mourns the loss of retired firefighter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their retired firefighters after a battle with cancer.
Dan Kimball retired two-and-a-half years ago, during that time he "courageously fought cancer throughout that time with his loving family and friends by his side," fire rescue shared.
Over his years as a firefighter, he worked at several fire stations and rescues, according to a Facebook post honoring his memory. He also spent time on Pasco County Fire Rescue's original Confined Space and High Angle team.
"He will always be remembered as a good firefighter, good partner, and good friend. He will be sorely missed by so many within the department," fire rescue wrote.
A scholarship fund for Kimball's children is being put in place through the Firefighters Charities of Pasco and 100% of the donations collected are said to go directly toward the scholarship fund.
