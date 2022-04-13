Deputies: Brothers killed in Wesley Chapel murder-suicide

Deputies say there is no public safety threat.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday evening.

Authorities say it happened in the Meadow Pointe area of Wesley Chapel. Based on information gathered so far, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office believes one brother shot and killed his brother before taking his own life.

At this time, the sheriff's office says there is no public safety threat. Deputies have not said what led to the discovery and didn't specify the ages of the brothers.

This is an ongoing investigation.