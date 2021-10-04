'We're at risk': Pasco neighbors ask officials to help prevent brush fires in their community

After a large brush fire got close to homes, neighbors are asking for the woods behind them to be looked at.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — You may be loving our weather right now, but dry conditions are putting most of the bay area at a high risk for fires.

"Today, while we were fighting this fire, we had two other burns fires going at the same time. So, that really stresses we fight the individual instances once they come in. It's so dry out," Pasco County Fire spokesperson Corey Dierdorff said.

Mid-afternoon on Friday, Pasco County Fire Rescue crews worked a "large" brush fire near Anclote High School in Holiday.

Florida Forest Service, Pinellas County and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation are providing assistance.

"Today was a hard one to fight. The sea breeze, we're very close to the Gulf, that really contributed. We had 10 plus miles per hour winds pushing this fire, and that's hard to get ahead of when we're talking a fire in very, very dry brush," Dierdorff said.

It took them about five hours to get the flames 90 percent contained, but 10 homes were evacuated in the process.

"I was coming home from the grocery store and I just saw smoke. I didn't even realize where it was until I was driving home. I wanted to get my dog out, all the family members, to keep everyone safe. It was very close. You could see the smoke and the flames. It was incredible," neighbor Linda Grande said.

She's lived in the neighborhood for over 11 years. While they've seen brush fires before, one that big has never been that close. Pasco Fire says it was 10 to 20 acres wide.

"I'd like our county commissioners to step up and look into this too. To see if they can help us find out who owns the property and see what we can do to make it safer," Grande said.

While it's just the start of fire season, Pasco Fire is asking all residents to stay alert, especially because it's been so dry.

Crews will keep going back to the area near Banner Stone Court and Blue River Drive to make sure all hotspots of the fire are put out.

NOW: The Holiday brush fire is %90 contained, and @FFS_Withlacooch is back burning inside the line. Residents in the area can expect to see smoke through the night. Firefighters will be checking for hot spots through the night. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/1JH0LZsBtR — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) April 9, 2021