30-acre brush fire shuts down Starkey Park in New Port Richey

Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Crews are battling a brush fire at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says the fire has grown to about 30 acres, and firefighters have shut down the park. As of early Friday afternoon, the fire was about 10 percent contained.

Trails had previously been closed when the fire reached eight acres. Emergency crews are working to extinguish the flames. Five tractors are assisting in the area.

Drivers have reported seeing light smoke along Starkey Boulevard, and there have been reports of ash falling in nearby neighborhoods.

No homes are currently being threatened.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

