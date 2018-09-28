NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida— For the first time the mayor of New Port Richey knows of, Pasco County will host its very own Pride celebration in Sims Park.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 6 is expected to gather hundreds from across the area. Event organizers said they aren’t sure exactly how many people will show up because this will be the first year.

Denise Johnson is the woman who organized the first-year event. She said after realizing St. Pete, Tampa and other surrounding communities all had Pride festivals, she thought why not have one in Pasco

“To our knowledge, there has never been a pride festival in Pasco County in Sims Park to the level that we're going to bring it next weekend,” said Johnson. “Tampa is great, St. Pete is great… but why should we have to go there? Pasco County and New Port Richey, this is a lovely area and I love living here.”

Johnson said she was surprised to see just how open local government leaders were to the idea of hosting a Pride festival in the county.

“I thought I was going to have to have a fight to make some of these things happen,” said Johnson. “I thought I was going to be told no, for just for a bunch of silly reasons for why something like this couldn’t happen. That was not the case.”

Instead, Johnson said the mayor of New Port Richey welcomed the idea with open arms.

“He said, 'how would something like this work?'”

Johnson said more than 70 vendors will be in place along with two live bands, face painters, and even magicians.

“It’s going to be very family friendly,” says Johnson. “It’s going to be a wicked cool time.”

The Pride Festivities actually kick off this weekend with the Mister, Miss and Diva Pageants beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Gatsby Hideaway.

That will be followed by Pasco County's Inaugural Pride Festival next weekend on Saturday, October 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sims Park.

Organizers said in an attempt to help local businesses surrounding the park, instead of bringing in outside food trucks, they will offer wristbands good for discounts at New Port Richey restaurants and businesses surrounding the park and downtown area.

