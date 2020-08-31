Pasco running into e-learning issues with some test-taking

Some devices are incompatible with testing applications, and other students still don't have a computer at all.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — School districts across the Tampa Bay area are trying to work out issues created by a balance of face-to-face and e-learning.

In Pasco County, where students are getting ready to take their first set of tests this week, they’re finding some devices are incompatible with the testing applications, and other students still don’t have a computer at all.

“We definitely need to find more computers for some students, absolutely,” Pasco Schools spokesman Steve Hegarty said.

Compounding the computer issue is the district’s short-term solution.

Teachers in some elementary and middle schools say they received emails over the weekend telling teachers they would have to find computers themselves for students without devices who are being tested this week.

The district says it’s not aware of such a directive but asks if teachers do have unused computers in their classrooms, that they let the district know about it.

“If a teacher is in a classroom and they have a couple of computers in the closet that are not being used, we need to put those in play. We need to get those out there into the right hands,” Hegarty said. “But, teachers otherwise you’re not responsible. It’s up to the school district to make sure that there are enough computers and that they are in the right places.”

In another case, teachers told parents through social media accounts that if their student's device was incompatible for testing, they might have to schedule a time for students to test at the school itself.

Some parents say as long as their children are isolated from the rest of the students – with proper PPE – they’re okay with it.

But others say sending them to school defeats the whole purpose of distance learning.

“I’ve heard parents that are like - hey, we chose virtual. If we can’t stay home then we need to continue learning at home until we can and they can resume testing at that point,” said Alicia Willis, president of the Pasco PTA.

“We prefer to just get them a computer so they can do everything that they need to do,” Hegarty said. “In the interim, if they’re comfortable doing that that might be a solution.”

Pasco schools are not alone. Other districts we reached out to are also still trying to work out issues created by a shortage of computer devices.

Many students still use their phone or a tablet to attend classes virtually, but those devices might lack the compatibility or software to enable remote test-taking.

Pasco Schools says it won’t force any students back into the schools if that’s not what the family is comfortable with and will work to eventually provide tests to those who might not have access right now.

The district also says those who are willing to go to school for testing will not have to co-mingle with other students.

