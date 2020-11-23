Pasco County Schools offering free COVID-19 tests to students, staff over Thanksgiving break

The school district says once people get to the test site, everyone must stay inside the car.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Students and employees of Pasco County Schools can get a free COVID-19 test during Thanksgiving break.

The school district announced Friday it would be offering the tests at its district office in Land O' Lakes. The school district says once people get to the test site, everyone must stay inside the car.

Here are the testing dates and times:

Nov. 23, 24, 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone looking to get tested should call 813-563-8179 for a prescreening and to see if they are eligible. More information can be found online.

Starting Monday in Pasco County, spectators and audiences will not be allowed to attend extracurricular events, such as sporting games and plays.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement this decision was made to limit the "unnecessary spread" of coronavirus that happens when large crowds gather.

Because there are still several sporting and other events scheduled during Thanksgiving break and before school is dismissed for winter break, Browning said the district doesn't want to cancel those events but wants to keep students and families safe.

