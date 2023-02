Sheriff Chris Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for this announcement.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is preparing to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss a "large-scale" human trafficking case.

Nocco will also announce arrests made in connection to the investigation, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will also join Nocco in the planned news conference.