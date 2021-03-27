Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in shooting

HUDSON, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies.
It happened Saturday afternoon along Hicks Road, the sheriff's office said. Around 1:20 p.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the Hicks Road/Akers Lane area of Hudson, according to the agency.
When they arrived, the sheriff's office said deputies found an "active situation" involving an injured hostage.
No deputies were hurt in the shooting. It was not immediately clear how many deputies were involved in the shooting.
No other information was immediately available. A news conference will be held around 4:15 p.m. where Sheriff Chris Nocco will provide more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
