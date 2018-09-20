PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Sophia Contino thought she was just meeting a new K-9 with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

She instead got to take home her own puppy, who deputies say will always be an honorary sheriff's office K-9.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Hernandez helped the Contino family surprise Sophia and her brother with the puppy on Wednesday.

"What do you think of instead of going to work every day, she just came home with us?" Sophia's father asked.

Sophia lit up when she realized the puppy in her arms was hers to keep.

The sheriff's office said Sophia has helped raise more than $10,000 for its K-9s with her lemonade stand. Most of that money has gone to buy bulletproof vests for the K-9s.

