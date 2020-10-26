Pasco County Sheriff's Office warns against warrant scam

If you get a call, deputies say do not give the caller any money or personal information and hang up immediately.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office wants you to know that if you get a call from someone claiming to be a deputy and requesting money to either avoid jail time or clear warrants, it's fake.

It's a scam circulating in the county that deputies have received an increase in reports on.

"This scam also sees other iterations such as the caller claiming to be from various government agencies, requesting something similar, usually money or gift cards to clear a warrant or other issue," the sheriff's office said.

"PSO will never discuss warrants over the phone, and we will never request payment to clear them, especially in the form of gift cards," the sheriff's office said.



If you get a spoof call or experience another scam you can report it here.

