Sheriff's office: Teen who stole truck arrested after crashing into lake

According to deputies, he also hit a garage, tree and patrol car while trying to get away.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa teen landed himself in cuffs Wednesday after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a chase.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 17-year-old was spotted around 1 a.m. driving a stolen Ford F150 wanted out of Hernando County when deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Body camera video shows deputies calling for the teen to get out of the pickup truck after it was pulled into a dead-end of the Seneca at Cypress Creek Apartments in Wesley Chapel.

Instead, the sheriff's office says he "intentionally" reversed the truck into a patrol car with a deputy inside before hitting a garage and taking off through trees and brush in the area.

A pursuit followed with deputies reporting the truck reaching speeds of 100 mph. It ended with the teen running out of road and crashing into a lake off of Mansfield Boulevard.

Deputies say the teen exited the truck and swam to shore where he was arrested and taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

The teen has a list of felonies including vehicle theft, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude, according to the sheriff's office. He also had two outstanding felony warrants from Hillsborough County prior to arrest.

