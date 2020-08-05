x
Child, teen and adult injured after being hit by car in New Port Richey

The crash happened at the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.
Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — Three people, including a child, suffered critical injuries Thursday night when they were hit by a car in New Port Richey.

Pasco Fire Rescue says an adult, a teenager and a child were hit at the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.

Two were taken to a hospital by helicopter. A third person was taken by ambulance.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates.

