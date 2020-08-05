Child, teen and adult injured after being hit by car in New Port Richey

The crash happened at the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — Three people, including a child, suffered critical injuries Thursday night when they were hit by a car in New Port Richey.

Pasco Fire Rescue says an adult, a teenager and a child were hit at the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.

Two were taken to a hospital by helicopter. A third person was taken by ambulance.

No other information is available at this time.

