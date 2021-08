Firefighters say the toddler was under the water for an unknown amount of time.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A toddler in Pasco County is being rushed to the hospital via medical helicopter after firefighters say they nearly drowned.

According to the Pasco County Fire Rescue, the 3-year-old fell into a pool Friday in Zephyrhills and was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The child is being taken to AventHealth Zephyrhills as a trauma alert with critical injuries.

