Pasco Uber driver says report of suspected kidnapping was made up

"I think people should know that they can't get away with making false statements," John Geary says.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After having authorities called on him for what law enforcement initially described as a suspected kidnapping, Pasco County Uber driver John Geary says there was never a kidnapping at all.

He says he wants the truth out there.

On Wednesday, Geary planned to spend his day working for Uber. But, when his first passenger got in his car, he says that’s when the issues began.

“I said, the GPS is telling me another direction. She immediately told me, go my way, go to the directions I’m giving you, and I told her she needs to update those directions in the Uber app,” Geary explained.

He says he then continued with the GPS’ instructions instead of following his passenger’s instructions.

Well, Geary says that was enough to set the passenger off. He says she wanted to get out of the car, so he pulled to a safe location to let her out. He adds the passenger was trying to get out of his car while he was still driving.

“Once I identified a safe location to drop the passenger off, I came to a complete stop. My door locks opened up, my child safety locks opened up. She aggressively grabs the handle, the handle slips from her hand, she grabs it for a second time and kicks my door open,” Geary said.

Geary says there’s a scuff on his door from when she got out.

“So, she got out of the vehicle, left the passenger side rear door open. I then unlock my seatbelt, got out of my vehicle to shut the door.”

That’s when Geary says the passenger was yelling that she would call the police.

“I told her, great, call the cops, I just ended the trip,” Geary said.

Geary says he went about his day, making several more trips, before he received a call from his girlfriend, saying he was wanted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the passenger reported a physical altercation with somebody found hidden under a blanket in the backseat of the car.

However, Geary says, none of that is true. He even gets into the backseat to show just how small the space is.

“Really, would you get in an Uber ride with somebody who had a blanket over them?

“I want the truth out there; I want the true story out there of what took place. I think people should know that they can’t get away with making false statements,” Geary said.

He adds the investigation has prevented him from working for Uber. As of right now, Geary says, his Uber account is terminated pending the investigation.