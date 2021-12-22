Uber passenger calls 911 after finding stranger hidden in backseat, deputies say

The other person was tucked away under a blanket, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies say a rideshare passenger called 911 to report a physical altercation with somebody found hidden under a blanket in the backseat of the car the rider had gotten into.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in New Port Richey, according to law enforcement.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the rider hopped into an Uber in the area of Trinity Boulevard only to find another passenger "stowed away" under a blanket.

The rider got out of the car and called authorities. Detectives say the car was a 2021 Honda Accord with license plate 47ABIS. Investigators say it was last seen heading east on Little Road.

"Anyone with information on this incident should call 911 immediately," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.