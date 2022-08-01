Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County

Most residential customers will see an increase of about $2.38.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services.

Water, wastewater and reclaimed water bill rates are all going up on Oct. 1, 2022.

"The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email.

Residential reclaimed water customers will also be hit with slight increases in their base charges and back-flow prevention device fees. The county listed the updated charges as follows:

Base Charge: $11.39 includes first 10,000 gallons $1.14 for every additional 1,000 gallons

Back-Flow Prevention Device fee: $6.20

A full list of new rates and fees can be found here.

A Cost of Service Rate Study, which previously determined fee changes, can be found here. It explains projected yearly rate adjustments through 2025.