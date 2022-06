The man is doing OK.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Firefighters say they pulled a man from a pickup truck that went into a pond Tuesday in Land O' Lakes.

Pasco Fire Rescue said its team was evaluating the man for any injuries. A spokesperson confirmed he declined to be taken to the hospital.

The rescue happened off Wilderness Lake Boulevard. It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to end up in the water, which reached the top of the wheel wells.