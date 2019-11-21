HUDSON, Fla — One horse is dead, two are 'severely emaciated' and four others were being neglected, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's office.

Deputies say Nicole Hutchins wasn't feeding them or providing them with veterinary care. The 32-year old is charged with animal cruelty.

The arrest affidavit states one of those horses could not stand, and it laid on the ground for 24-hours before anyone helped it.

According to deputies, the horses were kept on the property where Hutchins lived on Lazy Lane in Hudson. PCSO spokesperson Kevin Doll says someone passing by saw the condition of the horses and notified law enforcement.

Doll says the sheriff's office took the horses and they have two weeks to decide if those horses will go back to the owner. She would have to prove that she can care for them, or they will go to auction.

In addition to the felony charge for the horse that died, Hutchins is also facing six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty for each of the other horses she is accused of neglecting.

