Have you seen Nicole? Pasco deputies looking for missing 38-year-old woman

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month, according to a news release.

Nicole Ettinger was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the Central Boulevard area of Land O' Lakes, deputies say.

It is unknown what Ettinger was last wearing, but she is described to be around 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.