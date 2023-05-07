x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Have you seen Nicole? Pasco deputies looking for missing 38-year-old woman

Nicole Ettinger was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the Central Boulevard area of Land O' Lakes, deputies say.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month, according to a news release.

Nicole Ettinger was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the Central Boulevard area of Land O' Lakes, deputies say. 

It is unknown what Ettinger was last wearing, but she is described to be around 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you have any information on Ettinger's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

3 people injured in Zephyrhills convenience store shooting, officials say

Before You Leave, Check This Out