Have you seen Nicole? Pasco deputies looking for missing 38-year-old woman

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month, according to a news release.
Nicole Ettinger was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3 in the Central Boulevard area of Land O' Lakes, deputies say.
It is unknown what Ettinger was last wearing, but she is described to be around 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Ettinger's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.