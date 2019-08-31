PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay communities are coming together to help each other as Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen.

On Saturday, Jeep units with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office delivered sandbags to people who are elderly or have disabilities.

Hurricane Dorian is heading for the northwestern Bahamas as a strong Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph.

The forecast track has also shifted to the east, but there remains some uncertainty in exactly when and just where that turn to the north will occur.

