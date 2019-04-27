BAYONET POINT, Fla. — A man was killed when the SUV he was riding in crashed into a palm tree early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the area of State Road 52 and Nature Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver in a Ford Explorer was towing a utility trailer when he lost control and crashed into the tree, FHP said.

Troopers said the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn.

The SUV driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, while the passenger died at the scene.

Authorities have not released their names.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.