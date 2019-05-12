NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers are investigating why a driver hit a patrol car while police were investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

New Port Richey police say a 39-year-old man was hit by a car around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on US 19 just south of Main Street. The driver in that crash was not injured.

While officers were investigating, police say a 24-year-old driver went through traffic cones, hit a patrol car and then a light pole. That driver was also uninjured.

Police say no officers were in the patrol car at the time it was hit.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the patrol car crash.

All northbound lanes of US 19 are closed between South Road and Cross Bayou Boulevard.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter