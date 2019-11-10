NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in New Port Richey.

Pasco Fire Rescue said someone walking in the road was hit by a car at the intersection of Old CR 54 and Little Road. The intersection is shut down.

Crews are asking drivers to use and alternate route. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

