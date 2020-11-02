HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Hudson.
Troopers say the person was hit just before 7 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Little Road and Cricket Street, not far from SR-52 in Hudson. Two cars are believed to have been involved in the crash.
The northbound lanes of Little Road are closed while troopers investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
