Pasco County Fire Rescue says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Trilby.

The person was hit at the intersection of Trilby Road and US 301.

The person was taken to a hospital by helicopter as a trauma alert.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

