Pasco County Fire Rescue says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Trilby.
The person was hit at the intersection of Trilby Road and US 301.
The person was taken to a hospital by helicopter as a trauma alert.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
