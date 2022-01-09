3 people killed in crash with semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Pasco County

Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately six hours while FHP investigated.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County led to three people dead, a news release from Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 283 in the center lane while an SUV was also traveling in the same direction in the inside lane, FHP explains.

As the semi-truck changed lanes, it entered the path of the SUV which led to a collision with the left rear portion of the tractor-trailer, according to troopers.

The 57-year-old driver of the SUV from Clearwater Beach and the two passengers, a 53-year-old woman from Clearwater and a 16-year-old boy also from Clearwater Beach, reportedly died at the scene of the crash.