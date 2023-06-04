1 person dead after house fire in Zephyrhills

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Eiland Boulevard and Champions Gate Boulevard.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Zephyrhills, according to a news release.

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Eiland Boulevard and Champions Gate Boulevard.

Authorities say when firefighters arrived at the scene, a two-story home had smoke coming from the second floor and were told a person was still inside.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the person, but were unsuccessful, Pasco County officials wrote in a statement.

"Regrettably, it is with a heavy heart that we convey the news that the person has passed away," officials said.