Pasco County

1 person dead after house fire in Zephyrhills

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Eiland Boulevard and Champions Gate Boulevard.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Zephyrhills, according to a news release.

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Eiland Boulevard and Champions Gate Boulevard.

Authorities say when firefighters arrived at the scene, a two-story home had smoke coming from the second floor and were told a person was still inside. 

Firefighters attempted to rescue the person, but were unsuccessful, Pasco County officials wrote in a statement. 

"Regrettably, it is with a heavy heart that we convey the news that the person has passed away," officials said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

