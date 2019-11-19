NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Walmart in Pasco County had to be temporarily evacuated after deputies say someone climbed into the ceiling.
Deputies say the person appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The sheriff's office said deputies had to use a Taser to get the person out of the crawl space in the ceiling.
The investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Unicorn meteor storm' to be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday night
- Dad warns other parents as his two kids fight highly-contagious virus
- Officials who heard Trump Ukraine call kick off big impeachment week
- 'Meth. We're On It.': South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign is raising eyebrows
- Highly sought: Marijuana site wants a cannabis reviewer to 'smoke weed every day'
- Chick-fil-A to stop donating to Christian organizations that drew LGBTQ protests
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter