NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Walmart in Pasco County had to be temporarily evacuated after deputies say someone climbed into the ceiling.

Deputies say the person appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The sheriff's office said deputies had to use a Taser to get the person out of the crawl space in the ceiling.

The investigation is ongoing.

