Pasco County

1 dead in mobile home fire in Bayonet Point

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue
FILE: Pasco County Fire Rescue truck

BAYONET POINT, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a mobile home in Bayonet Point.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to Clermont Street near Clarita Drive.

Firefighters say they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. During a search of the home, one adult was found dead, according to the fire department. 

Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

