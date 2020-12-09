Fire rescue: Person killed, another escapes Wesley Chapel mobile home fire

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire while another was able to get out in time, fire rescue said.
Firefighters were sent just after 6 a.m. Saturday to the home in the area of Brisk and Lado drives, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a mobile home on fire, with heavy fire and smoke seen. Two people were inside; one was able to escape while another person was found dead, fire rescue said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Depression 19 moves across South Florida; watch issued for Panhandle
- DeSantis: Miami-Dade, Broward counties to move to Phase 2 of reopening Monday
- Moffitt investigating data breach after doctor's briefcase with patient information was stolen
- Granville Ritchie sentenced to death for murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Strength in adversity: Local 9/11 survivor recalls escaping Twin Towers
- Fauci: Life back to normal in late, 2021 even with COVID-19 vaccine
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter