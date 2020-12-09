Fire rescue: Person killed, another escapes Wesley Chapel mobile home fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire while another was able to get out in time, fire rescue said.

Firefighters were sent just after 6 a.m. Saturday to the home in the area of Brisk and Lado drives, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a mobile home on fire, with heavy fire and smoke seen. Two people were inside; one was able to escape while another person was found dead, fire rescue said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fatal home fire in the 4000 block of Lado Dr in Wesley Chapel.



