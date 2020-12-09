x
Pasco County

Fire rescue: Person killed, another escapes Wesley Chapel mobile home fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire while another was able to get out in time, fire rescue said.

Firefighters were sent just after 6 a.m. Saturday to the home in the area of Brisk and Lado drives, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a mobile home on fire, with heavy fire and smoke seen. Two people were inside; one was able to escape while another person was found dead, fire rescue said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

