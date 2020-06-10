Person shot, killed after argument in Hudson

There is no apparent risk to the public.

HUDSON, Fla. — Deputies say there is no threat to the public following a shooting in Pasco County.

It happened Monday evening at a home in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood in Hudson, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed two people started fighting, and one person shot the other. They stayed behind after the shooting, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

