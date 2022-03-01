Pineview Middle School student accused of bringing gun to school

No one was hurt and there were no threats made prior to its discovery, the sheriff's office said.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Law enforcement arrested a student at Pineview Middle School after a gun was found inside their backpack, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was notified of a report of a gun on the school campus Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the agency. There were no threats made by the student prior to its discovery, deputies added.

No one was hurt, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school grounds.