2 people hurt after plane crashes at take-off

LUTZ, Fla. — Two people were hurt when the plane they were in crashed while trying to take off.
It happened Saturday morning at the Tampa North Flight and Rental Center, located near Wesley Chapel Boulevard, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
The agency responded to the single-engine plane that appeared to have sustained damage to its nose.
Rescuers said one person was taken to an area hospital, while another person was being evaluated at the scene.
It's believed there are no other hazards from the crashed plane. The FAA has been asked to complete an investigation.
