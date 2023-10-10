x
Pasco County

More deputies at Land O' Lakes High School due to social media threat investigation

The PCSO says law enforcement is actively investigating a social media threat potentially involving the school.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If your student goes to Land O' Lakes High School and you or they notice an increased amount of Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies, there's a reason for that

A threat posted on social media potentially targeting Land O' Lakes High School is being investigated, the sheriff's office said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

An alert from the sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available. The sheriff's office did not say there was any immediate danger to the school or students that would prompt further action. 

