LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Fire captain has been placed on administrative duty after sharing on Snapchat images from the scene of a deadly fire in November.

Lorretta Pickard, 76, was killed in the November house fire in Lakeland. Her family called for an investigation into firefighters' decisions, in what they call a cover-up.

Capt. James Williams was initially suspended for 24 hours without pay.

A 911 call shows Pickard was on the line for more than 20 minutes, waiting for a rescue that never came. The fire department’s own radio call from that night also shows the Williams was notified repeatedly.

Polk County Manager Jim Freeman said Williams is placed on administrative duty pending the results of an administrative investigation.

