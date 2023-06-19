'I don't have my baby anymore': Family seeks answers in fatal Port Richey hit-and-run

A mother said her 26-year-old son was killed this past Thursday while on his way to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A mother said she feels one step closer to seeking justice after her son was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Jennifer Crawford said her son, Trevor, rode his bicycle to work Thursday evening. He was on Ridge Road near Old Ridge Road in Port Richey when a driver hit him and never stopped, she said.

“I just want to wake up from this nightmare. Wake up and have my son back,” Crawford said.

Crawford said her son was brought to the hospital, where they learned of his death. He was 26 years old.

Port Richey police said they’ve since identified the vehicle involved in the crash and are actively investigating the case. With that piece of evidence, Crawford said she hopes an arrest will be made soon.

“I wish he didn’t go but heaven gained an angel,” Crawford said.

Crawford’s son was struck less than half a mile away from the Walmart where he worked the late shift.

Several witnesses stayed on the scene and attempted to save Trevor’s life, Crawford said. One witness managed to get hold of her on Facebook and alerted her the night of the crash, she said.

“I’m so thankful for the ones who helped,” Crawford said. “Otherwise, my baby would’ve died alone in the hospital.”

Crawford said her son was known for his sense of humor and goofy personality. He had hopes of becoming a meteorologist and often shared gaming content through YouTube.

As much of a class clown as he was, she said he was serious about looking after his family, especially his little sister.

The two would often attend Tampa Bay Lightning games together, waiting up to two hours to meet members of the team.

While Crawford said an arrest would bring relief, nothing is bringing her son back.

“It doesn’t take away from losing my baby. I don’t have my baby anymore because of this monster,” Crawford said.