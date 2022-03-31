Deputies: 1 dead after 2 men struggle over gun, both get shot

The other man is still in the hospital.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a struggle involving a gun ended with both getting shot by the same weapon, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Jasmine Lakes area of Port Richey.

The two adult men, who knew each other, got into an argument that escalated to a physical struggle over a gun, deputies said. The fight resulted in both men getting shot by the same gun.

Deputies said one man has died as a result of his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital.

No one else was involved in the shooting and the public is not in danger, the sheriff's office said.