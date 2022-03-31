Deputies: 1 dead after 2 men struggle over gun, both get shot

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a struggle involving a gun ended with both getting shot by the same weapon, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Jasmine Lakes area of Port Richey.
The two adult men, who knew each other, got into an argument that escalated to a physical struggle over a gun, deputies said. The fight resulted in both men getting shot by the same gun.
Deputies said one man has died as a result of his injuries. The other man remains in the hospital.
No one else was involved in the shooting and the public is not in danger, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.