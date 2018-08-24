The mayor of Port Richey was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday.

Dale Massad, 67, is accused of grabbing his live-in girlfriend and shoving her into the office of their home, according to an arrest affidavit.

People nearby described hearing a "loud thump," the affidavit said.

Massad reportedly denied the allegations.

The affidavit said his girlfriend had a small scratch on the back of her neck and underneath her arm -- consistent with being shoved.

His girlfriend, Caj Annette Joseph, 57, was also arrested and accused of domestic battery. A second affidavit said she admitted to punching him in the middle of the back.

Massad and his girlfriend were both arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

He is charged with one count of domestic battery. She is charged with one count of battery on a person older than 65.

Caj Joseph

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP