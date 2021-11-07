x
Pasco County

Deputies search for missing man in Port Richey

Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered in Pasco County.

John Jesse, 56, was last seen on Lake Christina Lane near Shamokin Lane in Port Richey around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

He is described as six feet tall and approximately 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

John was last seen wearing a green and white New York Jets shirt, greenish-blue pants and white shoes.

Anyone who knows where John might be is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.

