HUDSON, Fla. -- A woman was charged with grand theft after deputies say she stole a $500 nylon cover from a parked motor home last week.

Carla Anne Romano, 52, of Port Richey, stole the nylon cover off a 26-foot motor home that was parked Wednesday at a business at 16720 Bachmann Ave. in Hudson, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say security footage shows Romano and a male witness walking around the covered motor home and Romano unlocking the cover's straps. The two left about an hour later without the nylon cover.

But around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the two returned to the business in the same white Nissan Elantra. Deputies say Romano then removed the nylon cover from the motor home and handed it to the other suspect to put in the vehicle.

The two drove away with the nylon cover a little after 5 a.m., the release states. Romano was charged with grand theft; less than $5,000.

