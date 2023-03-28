x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Possible weapon reported at Hudson high school; deputies investigating

Fivay High School was placed on a controlled campus status, meaning nobody was allowed to enter or exit the campus.
Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are on the scene of a high school in Hudson where there are reports of a possible weapon on campus.

Fivay High School was placed on a controlled campus status, meaning nobody was allowed to enter or exit the campus, out of caution, the sheriff's office explains in a Facebook post.

Deputies are on scene investigating the reports. 

"An increased law enforcement presence will be at the school as the investigation is ongoing," the agency says in the post.

No other information has been released at this time.

Fivay High School is currently on controlled campus out of an abundance of caution while PSO investigates a report of a...

Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Fiery crash into Wesley Chapel Panera Bread sends driver to hospital

Before You Leave, Check This Out