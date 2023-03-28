Possible weapon reported at Hudson high school; deputies investigating

Fivay High School was placed on a controlled campus status, meaning nobody was allowed to enter or exit the campus.

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are on the scene of a high school in Hudson where there are reports of a possible weapon on campus.

Fivay High School was placed on a controlled campus status, meaning nobody was allowed to enter or exit the campus, out of caution, the sheriff's office explains in a Facebook post.

Deputies are on scene investigating the reports.

"An increased law enforcement presence will be at the school as the investigation is ongoing," the agency says in the post.

No other information has been released at this time.