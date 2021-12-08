Precautionary boil water notice issued for several Pasco County communities

The notice will remain in effect until water sampling can be complete.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — If you live in the Zephyrhills area, you might want to switch to bottled water for a bit.

According to the county, a contractor drilling in the area struck 24-inch water main, causing the water distribution system to lose pressure.

Now those who live in the following communities will need to boil their water as a precaution:

Zephyr Ridge Community

Shady Oaks Community

Crystal Springs Community

Bristol Meadows Subdivision

Chancey Road -- East of Morris Bridge Road to Paul S. Buchman Highway Zephyrhills Correctional Institution

"Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute," the county wrote in a press release.

It's also recommended for icemakers to be turned off and any ice made within the past 12 hours to be thrown away.

The notice will remain in effect until water sampling can be complete. A rescind notice will be posted once the water is deemed safe for drinking and cooking.