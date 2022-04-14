Precautionary boil water notice issued for areas in Pasco County

The precautionary boil notice will be lifted after tests show the water is safe again for drinking and cooking.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Pasco County area will have to remember to boil water before using it in the coming days.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents in the following areas:

Verandahs

Suncoast Lakes

Quail Ridge

Serengeti

Lakeside

All customers along Shady Hills Road, north of State Road 52

What caused this to happen? The water distribution system in this area lost pressure because of construction along SR-52, county leaders explain in a news release.

Water has been restored but as a precautionary measure, all water being used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute.

Along with boiling water, all icemakers should be turned off. Any ice made within the last 12 hours needs to be thrown away.

The precautionary boil notice will be lifted after tests show the water is safe again for drinking and cooking.

"Pasco County Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience," city leaders wrote.