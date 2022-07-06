Propane gas grill explodes sending Land O' Lakes man to hospital

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — (Editor's note: The grill in the photo above is a stock photo.)
A man attempting to light a propane grill in Land O' Lakes was injured when it exploded Wednesday evening.
At 7:38 p.m., Pasco Fire Rescue said in a tweet the propane grill exploded in the man's face causing burns to his body.
Firefighters who responded to the home on Calla Lilly Drive in Land O' Lakes called for a medical helicopter transport due to his injuries.
According to the Pasco County Fire and Rescue public information officer, the victim was taken to a hospital in Orlando. The extent of his injuries from the burns and his condition was not made clear.