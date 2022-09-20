Pasco deputies cancel Purple Alert for 53-year-old woman

Marie Hull was found safe.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Marie Hull was found safe, the Pasco County Sheriff' Office said Tuesday afternoon.

The update was sent out just after 4 p.m.

—

Original: Have you seen Marie Hull?

The Pasco Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for the missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday at about 12 p.m. in the Laburnum Drive area in Port Richey.

Deputies say Hull was wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and sandals. She also carries a black purse and typically wears glasses.

The 53-year-old is 5-foot, 10-inches, weighs about 240 pounds and has short gray, blonde hair and green eyes, authorities say.

Hull reportedly may be driving a white 2010 Nissan Altima with the Ohio tag JMM3653.